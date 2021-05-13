Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Epizyme (EPZM)

Epizyme (NASDAQ: EPZM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/13/2021 – Epizyme was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

5/13/2021 – Epizyme had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Epizyme was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

5/7/2021 – Epizyme had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Epizyme had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $11.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Epizyme had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $11.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Epizyme is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of EPZM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 37,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,334. Epizyme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Mott bought 28,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $225,283.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,414 shares in the company, valued at $928,983.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $81,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 139,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Epizyme by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

