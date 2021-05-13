Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Altius Renewable Royalties Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ARR)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

TSE ARR opened at C$9.90 on Wednesday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$9.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.35.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

