Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for AdaptHealth Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AdaptHealth in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AdaptHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.58. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In other AdaptHealth news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,047,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,309,473.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $265,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,071.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth $77,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. 28.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.