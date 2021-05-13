Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Republic Services by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Republic Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 32,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RSG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

RSG stock opened at $107.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.89. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $113.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

