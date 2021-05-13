Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on REPYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Repsol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Repsol stock opened at $13.16 on Thursday. Repsol has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.87.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Repsol had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

