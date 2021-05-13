Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.54) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.15 on Monday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $17.18.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund Iii L. Rivervest acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo bought 666,666 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,763,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,455,665. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,066,666 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,990.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

