Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of RLMD stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.56. The company had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,973. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.60. The company has a market cap of $562.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 0.53.
RLMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.
Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.
