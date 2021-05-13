Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of RLMD stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.56. The company had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,973. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.60. The company has a market cap of $562.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 0.53.

RLMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $106,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,730.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $178,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,654.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,490 shares of company stock valued at $621,812 over the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

