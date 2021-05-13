REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RGNX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.11.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.38. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 63.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. Analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 34.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,500,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,415,000 after purchasing an additional 899,513 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 16.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,304,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,030,000 after acquiring an additional 870,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth $15,189,000. Frazier Management LLC raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 341,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,511,000 after acquiring an additional 167,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 20.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,418,000 after acquiring an additional 104,749 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

