REDW Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

REDW Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 37.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.4% of REDW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $319.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,554,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,874,266. The business’s 50-day moving average is $331.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.70. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $215.99 and a 52-week high of $342.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

