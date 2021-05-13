REDW Wealth LLC Acquires 1,395 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,946,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,196,000 after purchasing an additional 477,979 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,575,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,724,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,003,000 after buying an additional 409,242 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,874,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,776,000 after purchasing an additional 276,604 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.22. 22,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,440. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $80.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.92.

