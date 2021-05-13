Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.09 EPS

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.93. 2,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,514. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $35.78.

Several research firms recently commented on RXRX. KeyCorp began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

