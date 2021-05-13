Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bombardier, Inc. Class B (BBD.B)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE: BBD.B) recently:

5/10/2021 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$0.60 to C$1.00.

5/7/2021 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.15 to C$1.20. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$0.70 to C$1.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$1.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.25 to C$1.35. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$0.50 to C$0.80. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$0.57 to C$0.73. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

BBD.B opened at C$0.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$0.26 and a 1-year high of C$1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.63.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.