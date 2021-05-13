Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Spin Master (SNMSF)

Spin Master (OTCMKTS: SNMSF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/10/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $39.00 to $45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $44.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Spin Master had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

OTCMKTS SNMSF traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.09. 215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.39. Spin Master Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $38.71.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

