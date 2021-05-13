Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Now Covered by Redburn Partners

Equities researchers at Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.73.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $82.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.93, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.67. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $87.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

