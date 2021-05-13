Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RTX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.73.

NYSE:RTX traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.60. The company had a trading volume of 57,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,236,599. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $87.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.54, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,445,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,169,000 after buying an additional 660,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,214,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,525,000 after buying an additional 1,254,307 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,698,000 after acquiring an additional 361,989 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,089,275,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

