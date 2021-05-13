Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,834 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED opened at $77.90 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.94%.

ED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

