Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $943,000 Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 77.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,590 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 15.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $508,000. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $139,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 18.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 369,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ET stock opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of -95.50 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.73.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

