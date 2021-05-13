Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.25 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NVO opened at $78.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $61.53 and a 12 month high of $78.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.9494 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 54.07%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

