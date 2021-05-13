Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 842 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 14,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $82.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.72. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.20%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

