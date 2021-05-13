Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 867 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

GWRE opened at $93.94 on Thursday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $69,605.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,066 shares in the company, valued at $539,174.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $189,338.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,497.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,962. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GWRE. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.11.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

