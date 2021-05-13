Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 189 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $79,036,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,540,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,515.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 369,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,428,000 after purchasing an additional 346,853 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,867,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,834,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,575,000 after purchasing an additional 196,723 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $80.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.98. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $57.29 and a 52-week high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

