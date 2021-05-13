Raymond James Reiterates $3.00 Price Target for IMV (NASDAQ:IMV)

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) has been given a $3.00 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on IMV from $7.00 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMV traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $2.25. 3,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,657. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $152.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.69. IMV has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $6.82.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. IMV had a negative net margin of 9,661.54% and a negative return on equity of 180.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IMV will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in IMV during the fourth quarter valued at about $519,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of IMV by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 52,445 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of IMV by 508.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in IMV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in IMV by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 47,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the period. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

