Raymond James Raises American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $261.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $244.00 to $261.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of American Tower from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $275.83.

AMT opened at $241.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.05. American Tower has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

In related news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,201 shares of company stock valued at $15,374,386. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $843,826,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $747,531,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,547 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,458,000 after acquiring an additional 808,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after acquiring an additional 776,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

