Raymond James Cuts Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target to $100.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CHGG. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.22.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $79.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $54.85 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of -398.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.71 and a 200-day moving average of $88.66.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Chegg news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $4,643,175.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,438,333.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,985,809.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 465,668 shares of company stock valued at $45,003,983. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter valued at $25,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

