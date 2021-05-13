Raymond James Boosts Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target to $135.00

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RYAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HSBC cut Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Ryanair to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.50.
NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $117.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.87. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $121.40.
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.
