Raymond James Boosts Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target to $135.00

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RYAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HSBC cut Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Ryanair to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.50.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $117.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.87. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $121.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ryanair by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ryanair by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

