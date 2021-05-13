Raymond James Boosts Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Price Target to C$43.50

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Raymond James to C$43.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 108.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of TSE:PRN traded down C$0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$20.86. 59,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,304. The stock has a market capitalization of C$424.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$24.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.04. Profound Medical has a one year low of C$15.43 and a one year high of C$36.73. The company has a quick ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 20.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.36) by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$3.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Profound Medical will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

