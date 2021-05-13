Raymond James Boosts Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Price Target to $77.00

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.50.

CWST opened at $65.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.39 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $68.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.37 and a 200 day moving average of $61.38.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $213,759.36. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $179,669.14. Insiders sold 66,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,304 in the last three months. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 18.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

