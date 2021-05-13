RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

RAPT Therapeutics stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.51. The stock had a trading volume of 934 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,908. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.09. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $41.86. The company has a market capitalization of $485.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of -0.03.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $44,931.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,084 shares of company stock worth $151,051. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. RAPT Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.