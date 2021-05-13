Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.020-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $121.70 million-$123.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.10 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.030-0.040 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RPD shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.10.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

NASDAQ:RPD traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.80 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.77. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $44.23 and a twelve month high of $94.60.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $887,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $38,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,985 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.