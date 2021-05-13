Rally (RLY) Hits Market Cap of $144.07 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One Rally coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rally has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Rally has a total market capitalization of $144.07 million and $3.55 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $313.57 or 0.00615953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00073311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.09 or 0.00237853 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003991 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $625.33 or 0.01228348 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.24 or 0.01076924 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,011,992 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

