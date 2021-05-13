Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RAIFY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:RAIFY remained flat at $$5.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 89 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $5.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

