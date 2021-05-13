Radicle 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $486,021.00 (RAD)

Radicle (CURRENCY:RAD) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for $12.84 or 0.00026209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a market cap of $62.98 million and approximately $486,021.00 worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Radicle has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00084176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00018656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.63 or 0.01007274 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00069881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00114346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00062511 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radicle is a decentralized code collaboration network built on open protocols. It enables developers to collaborate on code without relying on trusted intermediaries. Radicle was designed to provide similar functionality to centralized code collaboration platforms — or “forges” — while retaining Git’s peer-to-peer nature, building on what made distributed version control so powerful in the first place. Radicle also leverages Ethereum (opt-in) for unique global names, decentralized organizations, and protocols that help maintainers sustain their open-source work. The network is powered by a peer-to-peer replication protocol built on Git, called Radicle Link. Radicle Link extends Git with peer-to-peer discovery by disseminating data via a process called gossip. That is, participants in the network share and spread data they are “interested” in by keeping redundant copies locally and sharing, otherwise known as “replicating”, their local data with selected peers. By leveraging Git's smart transfer protocol, Radicle Link keeps Git's efficiency when it comes to data replication while offering global decentralized repository storage through the peer-to-peer networking layer. Since all data on the network is stored locally by peers on the network, developers can share and collaborate on Git repositories without relying on intermediaries such as hosted servers. The easiest way to use Radicle is with Upstream, a desktop client developed by the founding team of the Radicle project. With Upstream, you can create an identity, host your code, and collaborate with others on the Radicle network. “

