RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $11.97, but opened at $12.22. RADA Electronic Industries shares last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 2,864 shares.
The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.02%.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on RADA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. RADA Electronic Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.00 and a beta of 1.09.
About RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA)
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.
