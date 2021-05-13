RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $11.97, but opened at $12.22. RADA Electronic Industries shares last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 2,864 shares.

The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.02%.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RADA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. RADA Electronic Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,708,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 1,529.5% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,435,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,459 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,423,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after buying an additional 15,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after buying an additional 358,980 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after buying an additional 30,369 shares during the period. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.00 and a beta of 1.09.

About RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.