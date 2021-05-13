RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.02%. RADA Electronic Industries updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of RADA opened at $11.34 on Thursday. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $556.06 million, a PE ratio of 189.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

