Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rackspace Technology Inc. provides technology services which design, build and operate cloud environments. Rackspace Technology Inc. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RXT. Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.95.

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average is $20.95. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $413,179.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

