Qwertycoin Tops One Day Volume of $116.00 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 13th. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and $116.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 30.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000103 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

