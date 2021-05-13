Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stake Decreased by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In other Quanta Services news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,678.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $2,976,382.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,226,439.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,384 shares of company stock valued at $14,010,724 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PWR shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.10.

NYSE PWR traded up $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $95.80. 4,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,982. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.