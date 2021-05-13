Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on QRVO. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $3.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.92. 9,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,422. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $93.31 and a 52-week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Qorvo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,735,904,000 after purchasing an additional 437,614 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Qorvo by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,855,000 after acquiring an additional 43,193 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Qorvo by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,387,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,677,000 after acquiring an additional 136,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

