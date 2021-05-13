Qcash (QC) Trading Down 1.1% This Week

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $69.43 million and approximately $2.27 billion worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00079967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $298.98 or 0.00593299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.24 or 0.00234640 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004078 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $531.05 or 0.01053808 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $594.32 or 0.01179362 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

