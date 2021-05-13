Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Dream Finders Homes, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

DFH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DFH traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,185. Dream Finders Homes has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.46.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $343.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.24 million. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at about $489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at about $2,317,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at about $8,108,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

