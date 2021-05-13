Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Trinseo S.A. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Trinseo in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trinseo’s FY2024 earnings at $8.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price target on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

NYSE TSE opened at $64.39 on Wednesday. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $76.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 1.73.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Thomas sold 3,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $239,910.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,741.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas sold 15,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $1,035,954.48. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,486,437. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

