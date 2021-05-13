Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Issued By Wedbush

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for National CineMedia in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NCMI. Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.45.

NCMI stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,647. The stock has a market cap of $342.79 million, a PE ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The business’s revenue was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

In other National CineMedia news, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 599,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 1,968,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,221,692.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,170,718 shares of company stock worth $12,158,993. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,787,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,736,000 after purchasing an additional 902,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,735,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,877,000 after buying an additional 211,670 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 747,717 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 57,167 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 111,386 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

