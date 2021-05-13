Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Boosted by Analyst

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Open Lending in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Open Lending’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LPRO. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.62.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $34.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.15. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 11,890,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,735 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,385,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,118,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,645,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Open Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,906,000. 33.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $181,264,914.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $7,910,336.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,789,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,687,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811 in the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

