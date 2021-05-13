Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Builders FirstSource, Inc. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2021 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

BLDR has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.73. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after buying an additional 25,298 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 12,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

