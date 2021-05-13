Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for VIZIO, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO, Inc. (NYSE:VZIO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of VIZIO in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for VIZIO’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

VZIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

NYSE VZIO opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.14. VIZIO has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $505.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.20 million.

In other news, CTO William T. Baxter sold 28,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $567,506.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 152,839 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $2,992,587.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,811,576 shares of company stock valued at $36,296,438 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $728,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,583,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at $4,850,000.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

