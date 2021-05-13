Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Albemarle Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Albemarle in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALB. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.86.

NYSE:ALB opened at $154.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.23 and a 200 day moving average of $148.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $56.17 and a 52 week high of $188.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 over the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 5.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,296,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,413,000 after purchasing an additional 65,829 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $1,269,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $295,979,000 after purchasing an additional 197,809 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after buying an additional 21,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

