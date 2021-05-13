Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – B. Riley reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get Cinemark alerts:

CNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Benchmark upped their target price on Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Cinemark stock opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. Cinemark has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 140,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Cinemark by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 7.0% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 32,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,128,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.