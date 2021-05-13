Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Increased by Analyst

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Surgalign in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Surgalign’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Surgalign in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.33.

SRGA opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.21. Surgalign has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $3.97.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 56.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRGA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,968 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 6,423,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after buying an additional 172,200 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Surgalign by 79.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,014,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after buying an additional 1,330,000 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Surgalign by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,973,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surgalign by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 522,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

