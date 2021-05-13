Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Raised by Analyst

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.19). Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

NYSE:LYV opened at $77.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.91 and a 200-day moving average of $75.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $7,146,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 368,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,285,441.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.83, for a total transaction of $7,550,550.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 955,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,918,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584. 5.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 409.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $5,220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after buying an additional 14,148 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 18,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

