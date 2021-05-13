Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report released on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.33). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.72 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on IAC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.45.

Shares of IAC opened at $219.71 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $266.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.48.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

